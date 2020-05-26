HIQA inspection of Dealgan House to take place on Wednesday

The Health Information and Quality Authority will carry out an inspection at Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk tomorrow.

HIQA CEO Phelim Quinn revealed the promised inspection of the Toberona facility would take place on Wednesday while appearing before the Dáil Special Committee on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Dealgan House hit the headlines last month after it was revealed that 22 patients there had died as a result of Covid-19. Thankfully the virus, which also saw staff numbers reduced by 60% before the RCSI Hospital Group took over the running of the care home, has now been contained.