HIQA report finds children do not substantially contribute to spread of Covid-19

The Health Information and Quality Authority has said it appears that children are not substantially contributing to the spread of Covid-19, in their household, or in schools.

HIQA has published a summary of the latest research and evidence on immunity and the spread of Covid-19 by children.

It said that while evidence is limited, it appears that children are not significant contributors to the spread.

HIQA said that one study found that while there was a high transmission of Covid-19 in adults aged 25 years or older, transmission is lower in those under 14.

HIQA’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan, told RTÉ News: “An Australian study that examined potential spread from 18 confirmed (nine students and nine staff) cases to over 800 close contacts in 15 different schools found that no teacher or staff member contracted Covid-19 from any of the initial school cases.

“One child from a primary school and one child from a high school may have contracted Covid-19 from the initial cases at their schools.”

The authority also said its review found there is a lack of clear evidence as to whether long-term immunity is possible from the virus.

It said it is not yet certain if antibodies to the virus are transferred from mother to the child in the womb, via the placenta.

It said that while some individuals have tested positive after recovery from Covid-19, this is likely due to virus re-detection, rather than re-infection with a second virus.

HIQA also found that with other serious coronavirus infections, the antibody response is maintained for one to two years after initial infection, and then decreases.