HIQA will talk with families and residents as part of Dealgan House inspection

The Health Information and Quality Authority have said they will communicate with families and residents of Dealgan House Nursing Home on the results of a forthcoming inspection at the Toberona-based facility.

There have been numerous calls for a full investigation into Dealgan House after it emerged recently that 23 residents had passed away since April 1st, many as a result of Covid-19.

HIQA announced earlier this month that they would be conducting an inspection of the facility with Phelim Quinn outlining to local TD Fergus O’Dowd in correspondence today that the investigation will be thorough.

He said: “Specifically in relation to the questions you have asked with regard to the inspection of Dealgan house, the inspection will be carried out under section 41 of the Health Act 2007.

“The purpose of the inspection of Dealgan House is part of a process to determine the standards of care and support being provided to residents in this nursing home. It will assess the registered provider’s statutory compliance with the regulations and include, as part of this assessment, the governance, management and risk systems in place to maintain the safety and effectiveness of care provided to residents.

“Inspectors will communicate with families and residents and will also include a review of the nursing records of residents and those who have sadly passed away.”

Mr Quinn said the details of the inspection would be published on HIQA’s website once completed.