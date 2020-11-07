Hoarding removed from former Queen’s Hotel building

The hoarding at the former Queen’s hotel building at Crowe Street has been removed at long last.

The building facing onto the Market Square and Earl Street, which dates from 1872, has fallen into disrepair in recent years and has been supported by steel girders for a number of years, much to the displeasure of local businesses.

The Queen’s Hotel in its former glory days

It is owned by Ulster Bank, who had planning permission extended in 2014 to dismantle and rebuild the existing brick rubble wall to the front elevation of the building from the ground floor to the underside of the second floor.

As the building is a protected structure, they have vowed that all features will be replaced to match the existing style and profile with a new lime mortar render finish, including decorative bands and mouldings.