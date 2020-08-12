Hoare’s header fires Dundalk FC into next round of FAI Cup

Sean Hoare’s early header ensured Dundalk FC’s passage into the next round of the FAI Cup with a 1-0 victory over Waterford FC at Oriel Park last night.

The defender rose to head past Tadgh Ryan in the 17th minute from a Stefan Colovic free kick in what proved to be the game’s only goal.

It was largely one way traffic after that with Duffy denied a second soon after following a good stop from Ryan.

Waterford rarely threatened with a Tunmise Sobowale effort that flashed just wide in the second half the closest they came to an equaliser.

The sides meet again on Friday night at Oriel Park in the league.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Cameron Dummigan (Sean Gannon 43), Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett (John Mountney 70); Stefan Colovic (Joshua Gatt 79), Will Patching (Patrick McEleney 70), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 78). Subs not used: Aaron McCarey, Sean Murray.

Waterford FC: Tadgh Ryan; Sam Bone, Jake Davidson, Robbie McCourt; Oluwatunmise Sobowale, Niall O’Keeffe (Tyreke Wilson 60), Robert Weir (Michael O’Connor 60); John Martin (Shane Griffin 59), Matthew Smith; Will FitzGerald (Ali Coote 79), Will Longbottom (Kurtis Byrne 64). Subs not used: Paul Martin, Darragh Power.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).