Hoban on the double as Dundalk FC come from behind to beat Crusaders

Goals in either half from Patrick Hoban saw Dundalk FC come from behind to beat Crusaders 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in Belfast last night.

David Cushley had given the home side a lead inside the opening five minutes but Vinny Perth’s side were back on level terms within 20 minutes as new loan signing Cammy Smith broke through before teeing up Hoban for a well finished equaliser.

Daniel Kelly struck the crossbar after that but the second did arrive in the second half when Sean Murray’s corner was met by the head of Hoban who squeezed it past Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O’Neill.

Dundalk FC continue their pre-season preparations tonight when they host Longford Town at Oriel Park. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

CRUSADERS: Sean O’Neill; Michael Ruddy, Howard Beverland, Billy Joe Burns, Cameron Dummigan; Rory Hale, Chris Hegarty; Paul McElroy, Tom Mathieson, David Cushley, Reece McGinley.

DUNDALK: Aaron McCarey; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Dane Massey; Sean Murray (Ronan Kilkenny 55), Taner Dogan, Jordan Flores; Daniel Kelly (Jamie Wynne 66), Cammy Smith (Mark Hanratty HT), Lido Lotefa; Patrick Hoban. Substitutes not used: Jamie Barry (GK).