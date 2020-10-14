Hoban’s quick fire double sees Dundalk move up to third in the table

Dundalk FC moved up to third in the SSE Airtricity League table following a 2-0 win away to Cork City at Turner’s Cross last night.

Two goals in as many minutes from Patrick Hoban ensured the win in the second half.

Dundalk had dominated from the off with Cameron Dummigan and Sean Murray going closest in the first half for Filippo Giovagnoli’s men.

The visitors then hit the front on 73 minutes when Cork goalkeeper Liam Bossin failed to deal with Dummigan’s cross allowing Hoban to sweep home the loose ball from close range.

Hoban then ensured all three points for his side two minutes later when he turned in his ninth goal of the season from Sean Gannon’s cross.

Dundalk are next in action on Friday evening when they host Bohemian FC at Oriel Park.

📺 Check out the goals from Turner’s Cross on Tuesday night where a @PaHoban10 double moved Dundalk into third place in the @SSEAirtricityLg table. #WATCHLOI pic.twitter.com/2ES1F5uIZJ — DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) October 13, 2020

Cork City: Liam Bossin; Joseph Olowu, Alan Bennett, Jake O’Brien, Kevin O’Connor; Uniss Kargbo (Alec Byrne half time), Cian Coleman, Gearóid Morrissey, Henry Ochieng, Dylan McGlade (Cian Bargary 73); Deshane Dalling (Connor Simpson 85).

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan; Chris Shields, Sean Murray (Gregg Sloggett 65), Patrick McEleney (Jordan Flores 80); Nathan Oduwa (Stefan Colovic 80), Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 88), Michael Duffy (Daniel Kelly 88).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).