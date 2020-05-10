Holland’s Hardware, Print Express and Smack Dry Cleaners to re-open on Monday

Holland’s Hardware on Park Street has announced that it will be re-opening for collection and delivery orders from this Monday May 11th.

The trading hours will be 9am to 2pm daily with no access to the shop allowed.

Deliveries will take place after 2pm.

The collection point will be via a lane-way beside Paddy Power bookmakers, a few doors down.

Payment for items can be made over the phone by calling 042 9334869.

Print Express and Smack Dry Cleaners on the Ramparts will also be re-opening on Monday from 10am to 4pm daily.

The store said: “It’s important we all play our part in reducing social interaction and we have introduced measures in-store to protect the health & wellbeing of our staff and customers. If you have any questions or queries please email us at info@printexpress.ie”