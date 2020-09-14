Hollywoodbets signs brand sponsorship deal with Dundalk Stadium

Dundalk Stadium has announced that the newest bookmaker to the Irish and UK betting market, Hollywoodbets, has signed a brand new sponsorship deal for quarter four of 2020 at the Racecourse Road venue, Ireland’s only all-weather racetrack.

Established in 1986, South African-based Hollywoodbets began as a company called Winning Form, which publishes and distributes horse racing form guides. They opened their first betting branch in 2000 and took the leap in 2006 to join the online betting community. They have garnered huge success thanks to their dedication to providing customers with the best online betting experiences!

With 24 fixtures still remaining for Dundalk Stadium, punters are in for an action-packed remainder of 2020.

Brand and Communications Manager for Hollywoodbets, Devin Heffer, explained how excited the company is to come on board with the sponsorship.

“Hollywoodbets is known for its massive presence in the horse racing community in South Africa. So, we are thrilled to be able to extend our support to the Dundalk Stadium in Ireland. We are hoping that this brings great opportunities for both our company and the stadium. We look forward to this new relationship and are excited to see what the future has in store,” he said.

Jim Martin, Chief Executive of Dundalk Stadium said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the Hollywoodbets brand at our Racecourse during the remainder of 2020.

“We look forward to seeing Hollywoodbets represented at Dundalk and we are very grateful for their support of our track and Irish Racing.”