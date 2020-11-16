Holohan notes worrying trend in Covid-19 as 23 new cases are confirmed in Louth

Greenway closure December 1st

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 23 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,889 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Saturday November 14th.

There have now been 197 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 152.9. This has remains the sixth highest in Ireland and above the national average of 126.9.

There has been a total of 1,979 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 14 November, the HPSC has been notified of 378 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 67,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

186 are men and 190 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 38 years old

124 in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 249 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The average daily 5 day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

“We are also seeing a number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

“There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need to stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.”