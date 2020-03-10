Hopes are high for local horse Darver Star at Cheltenham

A locally owned horse will be running in the feature race at Cheltenham this afternoon.

Darver Star is a 12/1 shot for the Cheltenham Hurdle at 3.30pm.

The horse is owned by local man Simon Fagan, who hit the headlines when winning €3.6 million in the Lotto in 2013 (pictured above).

The eight year old is trained by Gavin Cromwell and Simon told The Irish Daily Mirror last week that he was hopeful of a big result.

“We’re going over with a decent enough chance we think,” said Simon.

“We’re delighted to be going there. I never dreamed a year ago when we won for the first time that we’d be going to Cheltenham. It’s the stuff dreams are made of.”

Simon’s friends Pat Cluskey and Sean Fanning own Darver Star with him and they are known as the SSP Number Twentytwo Syndicate, 22 included in the name as it was the bonus ball on the night of that Lotto success.

Darver Star has won five races in the last year, including two contests both worth over €20,000, and was just beaten in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival in his last run.

The horse will run in the red and white colours of Louth GAA for today’s race with Jonathan Moore in the saddle.