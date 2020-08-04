Horse racing flutter lands €6,753 for local punter

A local punter received an eye-catching boost to their finances at the weekend when a €0.64 each way Lucky 15 wager and a €0.40 each way accumulator paid dividends in the best way possible.

The anonymous customer placed the wager in a BoyleSports shop in Co Louth on Saturday and placed a simple €0.64 each way Lucky 15 on four horses at Hamilton and Kilbeggan along with a €0.40 each way accumulator on the same horses amounting to a stake of €20.

Rueben James got things off to a flying start landing the 5.05 race at Kilbeggan at massive odds of 22/1. Millie The Minx was the next winner at 15/2 in the 7.45 race at Hamilton followed by Granite City Doc winning the 8.45 race at 16/1.

After a very successful day, the customer won a handsome amount of €5,400.93 for the Lucky 15 with another €1,352.08 added to the total from the accumulator. The punter was able to exchange both betslips for a stunning amount of €6,753.01.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Louth customer who took us for €6,753 on Saturday evening from a €20 stake. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending.”