Horse racing to continue behind closed doors at Dundalk Stadium

Horse Racing Ireland has announced that Irish racing is set to continue behind closed doors despite the current delay phase in action to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This means that Friday night’s meeting at Dundalk Stadium will proceed.

As per last weekend, no member of the public will be permitted access to the Racecourse Road venue.

The decision comes at a time when racing has been cancelled in the UK, including next month’s Grand National.

No owners will be permitted entry and there will be no evening or double meetings in an attempt to reduce the draw on medical resources.