House prices increase in Dundalk in January

The average price of a house in Dundalk increased by 1.5% in January.

This follows a fall an increase of 1.2% in December.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that the mean house price in the town now stands at €216,936, up from €213,701 in December and from €211,113 in November.

This represents an increase of €5,823 since November.

Prices were also up €6,996 on January 2019 when the mean price of a house stood at €209,940. This represents a year on year increase of 3.3%.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole increased by 0.9% in January from €218,315 to €220,371

Prices in Drogheda were up 0.2% in January from €249,895 to €250,301.

The median asking price in Dundalk was up €4,500 to €205,000. Meanwhile in Drogheda it was up €750 to €245,000 while in Louth it was unchanged at €205,000.