Households in Louth using above the average national amount of water per day

The average household in Louth used 371 litres per meter of water per day in 2017.

This was above the national average of 359 litres per meter per day, according to new figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Domestic Metered Public Water Consumption.

With 386 litres per meter per day, May was the month when Louth households used the most water, with January the least at 354.

The figure is up 5.7% from 341 litres per meter of water per day used in the county in 2016.

Cavan had the lowest average consumption in 2017 at 298 litres compared with Offaly which had the highest annual average of 419 litres.

Only Offaly (419), Laois (410), Tipperary (387), Galway (386), Westmeath (385), Roscommon (380) Cork (378), Kerry (374) used more water than Louth according to the figures, placing the Wee County at ninth overall in terms of most consumption.