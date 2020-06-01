Hundreds of properties suffer smoke damage as a result of major blaze

Hundreds of properties in North Louth suffered extensive smoke damage last night due to a major fire at Rockmarshall Forest on Annaloughan Mountain in Jenkinstown.

Thankfully after firefighters spent much of the night battling the blaze, they have brought the fire under control although smoke can still be seen for miles around as it continues to smoulder.

While a couple of properties were briefly evacuated as a precaution, thankfully the fine work of the Louth County Fire Service ensured that the blaze did not spread to any property and no injuries are reported. Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for much of the day to dampen down the site.

Investigations are now ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, which began sometime around mid-afternoon on Sunday.

This was one of three fires in the area in recent days. Passers by had to extinguish a fire on Black Mountain in Ravensdale on Thursday while earlier yesterday fire crews were called to deal with an incident at Ballymakellett in Ravensdale. At the time firefighters were unable to access the forestry road due to several cars of hill walkers obstructing the entrance to the forestry gates.

In the end a Jeep had to be used to transfer firefighters with water to the fire, which was the remnants of a bonfire which had not been properly extinguished.

People are reminded not to block forestry gates, particularly at this time when a red fire warning is in place due to a high risk of gorse or grass fires due to the incredibly dry conditions.

Firefighters are back battling two further gorse fires this morning at Edentubber, Ravensdale and at Flagstaff in Omeath.