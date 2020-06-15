Hundreds queue in the Marshes for Penneys re-opening

Hundreds have gathered outside Penneys in the Marshes Shopping Centre this morning ahead of its re-opening.

The store, which has been closed since March, will re-open its doors to the public at 10.30am today.

Ahead of its re-opening large queues have formed stretching from the front entrance of the store as far back as the Ramparts Road entrance of the centre.

Around 150-200 people are understood to be in the queue already with the numbers growing all the time.

Similar large queues were seen at other Penney’s outlets around the country which re-opened their doors on Friday.

Meanwhile, a new one way system is in place in the Marshes Shopping Centre ahead of its full re-opening today.

The new one way system in the Marshes is signposted by arrows on the ground

One store that will not be re-opening is Mothercare, which went into liquidation last week. All stock has also been removed from Lifestyle Sports.