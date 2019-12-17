Ice pigging scheduled for Tallanstown postponed until the New Year

Irish Water in partnership with Louth County Council has advised that ice-pigging scheduled to take place in Tallanstown today and tomorrow has been postponed until the week commencing January 6th, 2020.

Ice pigging is an innovative technique in which an ice slush is pumped into a water main and forced along the inside to clean the pipe by removing sediment and other unwanted deposits. There has been an issue with the production of the ice slush in the UK meaning that the specialist contractor is unable to carry out the ice-pigging until the new year.

Irish Water, in partnership with Louth County Council has already carried out works at the plant which made it possible for the Boil Water Notice to be lifted for the majority of customers impacted by the Boil Water Notice which came into force in July.

Following extensive monitoring of the plant and network Irish Water can confirm that adequate chlorine levels are being maintained consistently at all locations with the exception of the specific section of the network where ice-pigging is required. It is necessary that chlorine is present at adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected until it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses.

The programme of ice-pigging should help maintain adequate levels of chlorine in the watermain. Irish Water and Louth County Council says it regrets the inconvenience caused by the delay in ice-pigging.

The Boil Water Notice which has been in place since July 30th remains in place for approximately 600 customers in Tallanstown village. The Boil Water Notice remains in place in the following locations; Chestnut Grove; Castle view; Rathbrist cottages; Glyde road; Tallansfield manor; Glyde view and Tullarsfield.

Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts will continue to work with Louth County Council on the issue and will consult with the Health Service Executive to lift the Boil Water Notice for those remaining on the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water says it acknowledges and again sincerely apologises for the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue for those remaining on the Boil Water Notice. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.