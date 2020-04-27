Illegal dumping along Castletown River condemned by local photographer

A local amateur photographer has hit out at the level of dumping experienced along the Castletown River recently.

French national Emilie Deprez has been living in Dundalk for several years and regularly takes photos of local wildlife for birdwatching site endz.piwigo.com

Emilie contacted Talk of the Town over the weekend and shared a number of photos which show how people have been treating the scenic riverside location as a dumping ground in recent weeks.

Emilie said: “With Covid-19, I allow myself a daily walk around Castletown River for one hour, between 6.30am to 7.30am before the first joggers and dog walker arrive. And every day Castletown River never ceased to amaze me by the richness of its fauna and the tranquility of its surrounding.

“However this morning I felt disheartened to see that someone had trashed the wooden pontoon from where I watch the birds. Some might say, it’s no big deal. It’s just a couple of greasy papers and take-away boxes. But if you scrutinise what’s really around the river, it can only fill you with disgust and sadness. And I do feel sad because I genuinely love Castletown River and I hate to see the place like that. What I saw was just greasy papers and boxes but it is accumulating with the rest. And this incivility and non respect toward Dundalk Natural Heritage has to stop.”

Emilie said a community effort was needed to keep the area clean.

“I believe we could keep the shores and the Riverside Walk clean but it must be a community effort. An annual Green initiative could be a start to clean the place, when social distances will allow us stand together again. But one day in a year won’t be sufficient. People have to be aware that around this river there are habitats, birds, flowers, sometimes endangered species like the curlew. And if we abandon this place to wild littering I really wonder what we will have left to watch of nature wonders in the future.”