The IMC Cinema in Dundalk will re-open its doors on Friday.

The cinema at Carroll Village has been closed for a number of months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The IMC group said: “IMC have put measures in place to ensure a safe and happy visit for all our customers, please make sure you bring a mask and use the sanitising facilites available.”

A list of films can be found and bookings made online at www.imccinemas.ie