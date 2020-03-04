Impact of Coronavirus being felt on local supermarket shelves

The impact of the Coronavirus is already having an impact on supermarket shelves in the area.

While it might be premature to say people are stockpiling in case the illness spreads beyond the two confirmed cases in Ireland so far, empty shelves are becoming apparent in local food stores.

The above shelf was snapped at Tesco Extra in Dundalk showing a large number of items sold out, including many from Italy where 79 people have died so far.