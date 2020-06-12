Imperial Hotel to re-open on July 2nd

The Imperial Hotel will re-open on July 2nd.

The hotel, gallery and lounge of the Park Street venue will all re-open at the start of next month.

The announcement was made yesterday evening.

The hotel said via their social channels: “We at The Imperial Hotel are delighted to announce we will be opening the hotel, Gallery and Lounge on July 2nd. To make a reservation or booking please call 042 933 2241 or email info@imhotel.ie.

“Keep an eye out for upcoming offers and to see what we have been up to.”