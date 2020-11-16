Imperial operators hoping to retain works to rear of Park Street hotel

The operators of the Imperial Hotel in Dundalk have submitted a renewed request to retain works carried out to the rear of the Park Street hotel.

Dundalk PR Limited t/a Imperial Hotel have submitted a new application to Louth County Council in recent days seeking retention permission for works to the rear of the hotel, including removal of existing timber fence and two sets of double doors. A previous application in September was deemed to be incomplete.

The works include the replacement of same with a new high level timber fence to the goods inwards area and lower level non-permanent fixed fence boxes to the venue entrance incorporating floral and hedging trims as well as feature lighting. There was also a new timber canopy immediately over the entrance with signage, all fixed above unchanged steps and wheelchair accessible ramp. A timber boundary fence was also installed to both car parks incorporating three security barriers.

A decision on the matter is due by January 15th.