Impressive Dundalk FC claim big friendly win over Bohemian FC

Dundalk FC claimed an impressive 4-1 victory over Bohemian FC in the second of their friendly matches at Oriel Park last night before the restart of the SSE Airtricity League at the end of the month.

Jordan Flores, who was also on the scoresheet in last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Derry City, opened the scoring for Vinny Perth’s side with a 15th minute penalty.

Dane Massey then doubled his side’s lead on 53 minutes before fellow full back Sean Gannon made it 3-0 five minutes later.

Patrick Hoban then made it 4-0 with a header late on before Bohs got a last minute consolation goal through Promise Omochere.

Dundalk FC will be in friendly action again this Friday night when they host neighbours Drogheda Utd in another behind closed doors friendly at Oriel Park.