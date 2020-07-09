Improvement in weather conditions expected this weekend

The weather for the next few things will not be perfect but will be an improvement on recent weeks.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest long-term forecast for the days ahead.

The good news is that most areas will be totally dry this weekend.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures slightly below average but picking up next week

Below average rainfall (c.10mm over the next 9 days)

Sunshine levels slightly lower than average

Winds moderate

“BACKGROUND – It’s been a while since high pressure has been in control of our weather, but it will remain close by over the next week. So while it won’t be heatwave territory, it will be better than of late.

“THURSDAY – A mostly cloudy day, though the sun will break through at times (most likely later this afternoon). Dry, with just a slight risk of an isolated shower. Moderate northerly wind. Max 17°C. Tonight will be dry but mostly cloudy. A few clear spells may develop, which could allow for our first views of Comet Neowise.

“FRIDAY – A brighter day, but a few showers about too, especially through the afternoon. Moderate, occasionally fresh NW winds. Max 17°C. Some good clear spells Friday night.

“SATURDAY – Most areas totally dry. A mix of cloud and sunny spells, best of the sun early in the day. Moderate NW winds backing SW later. Max 17°C.

“SUNDAY – A similar cloud and sunny spells mix to Saturday. Again most areas totally dry. Moderate southerly winds. Max 17°C.

“MONDAY – A mix of sunny spells and showers, most of the showers in the afternoon. Moderate SW winds. Max 18°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Tuesday to Friday look dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Moderate westerly winds. Temperatures up slightly at 19°C.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.