Improvement orders issued to two local takeaways last month

Improvement orders were issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland to two local takeaways in this area last month.

Both Giovanni’s Takeaway in Rampark, Jenkinstown and Milano’s at 61 Bridge Street were served with the improvement orders by the local District Court on March 10th.

An Improvement Order is issued by the District Court if an improvement notice is not complied with. They are issued where in the opinion of the authority any activity involving the handling, preparation etc of food, or the condition of a premises (or part thereof) where this activity takes place is such that if it persists, it will or is likely to pose a risk to public health.

The improvement orders centred around training and supervision for all food handlers, prevention of contamination, cleaning and sanitation, food safety management, cooling, personal hygiene, services and structure. Allergen information was also sought for Milano’s.