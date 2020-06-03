Incredible effort by firefighters avoids fire spreading to property

Fire crews remain at Annaloughan Loop in Jenkinstown this morning having battled a major blaze overnight.

The fire which had previously devastated an estimated 25 hectares of forest at Rockmarshall on Sunday evening and into Monday restarted yesterday leading to a number of homes being evacuated. Hundreds more properties suffered smoke damage as the blaze threatened to get out of control.

Thankfully some rain last night helped dampen down the blaze at a time when it was getting dangerously close to residential properties in Lordship.

This morning the blaze continues to smoulder with the Coillte helicopter continuing to help tackle the situation from the air.

Local Councillor Antóin Watters said things were calm this morning.

“All properties are ok but there is a significant amount of smoke damage. It is now a waiting game to see if the fire will restart.”

The Sinn Féin councillor extended his congratulations to the fire service and locals who assisted them overnight.