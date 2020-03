An information night on a free 12 week men’s fitness programme which gets underway next Monday will tame place in Dundalk Sports Centre in Muirhevnamor tonight.

The Men on the Move course will run two nights a week on Monday’s and Wednesday’s.

The free course is open to all with an information night taking place from 7pm to 9pm this evening.

For further details contact Conor Gorham at 087 1721650 or call in tonight.