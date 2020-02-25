Information sought after thefts from boats in Carlingford

Gardaí are appealing for information after a number of boats were damaged and had items taken from them close to Carlingford Marina last Monday February 17th.

The boats in question were not in the water and were located close to the Carlingford/Omeath Greenway

Property was removed from a number of them and damage caused while entering them some time between midday on Monday February 17th and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Anyone who was in the area on the morning in question who might have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Carlingford Gardaí on 042 937 3102.