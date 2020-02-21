Information sought on whereabouts of Oliver McCloskey

An appeal for information has been made for the whereabouts of local man Oliver McCloskey, who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

Oliver, who is known as Ollie, was last seen in the Quay area of Dundalk early on Thursday morning (February 20th).

He is described as being in his late 60s, 5ft 11in in height and of medium build. The 67-year-old has been missingfrom Faughart, Dundalk, Co Louth since 6am yesterday.

When last seen he was wearing a navy Regatta jacket with a hood and possibly a navy hat.

Oliver left his home in his white Peugeot 3008, registration number 191 – LH which has been located and was parked on Quay Street.

Gardaí and Oliver’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.