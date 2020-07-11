Inglot announce closure of Dundalk store in the Marshes

Ignlot have announced the closure of its store in the Marshes Shopping Centre.

The make up and cosmetics chain said on its Instagram page yesterday evening that it would be close all its stand-alone stores in Ireland due to the impact of Covid-19.

A statement said: “Unfortunately, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the immense challenges facing the retail sector, Inglot stand-alone stores will not reopen. We would like to thank our retail team members for their valued service and commitment.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

“The Inglot collection is on sale at www.inglot.ie and available to purchase at one of our many stockists nationwide. ⁣⁣

“Find the full list of stockists on our website.

⁣⁣

“Inglot MUA Pro and Student Cards can be used online at www.inglot.ie.⁣⁣”

Inglot opened in Dundalk in March 2016. It was their 10th store in Ireland at the time having first started operating here in July 2009.