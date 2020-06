The award-winning Innisfree House B&B on the Carrick Road in Dundalk has been placed up for sale.

The early 20th century townhouse is on the market via local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll with a €650,000 asking price.

The property has nine bedrooms and extends to 373sqm over three levels together with gardens, stores, an ancillary building and rear access.

For further details check out the Sherry FitzGerald Carroll website here.