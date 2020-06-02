Insomnia Dundalk back open for take away coffees

Insomnia re-opened their local store at the Neighbourhood Shopping Centre for take aways in recent days.

The shop is operating on reduced hours from 9am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm Friday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

Supervisors Scott and Anna and store manager Helen said: “There will be a limited takeaway menu of coffees and some baked treats with reduced opening hours.

“We would ask all customers to observe the new queuing system and social distancing in store.”