Intact’s Justin Lawless named one of the Top 25 Software CEOs of Europe

Dundalk businessman Justin Lawless of local company Intact Software has been named one of the Top 25 Software CEOs of Europe for 2020.

This year’s awardees were credited for using their diverse backgrounds and strategic leadership to drive the growth and expansion of their companies, despite the financial stress that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the overall economic environment. They have been credited for leading their businesses through organisational change, establishing resilience, and not only adapting but renewing their business strategy swiftly and aptly in this new normal.

A statement from Intact, based at the Blackthorn Business Park on the Coes Road, said: “Whilst the team at Intact were not shocked to see Justin appear in this year’s line-up, we were extremely proud. In this short video you can witness how, under Justin’s guidance, the Intact team has responded and adapted to better support our customers, how we’ve stayed connected as a team and how we’ve grown our business and team during these tumultuous times.

“The nominees were reviewed and selected for their industry contributions, the success of their companies, and their professional backgrounds; the selected CEOs are highly respected by employees and industry peers alike. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of all The Top 25 Software CEOs of Europe for 2020, and in particular our CEO, Justin!”