iOS Developer and Nordic language customer care specialist wanted at Radio Systems PetSafe Europe Ltd

Dundalk based company Radio Systems PetSafe Europe Ltd (RSPEL) is crazy about cats and dogs and has been voted as a Great Place to Work by its teammates.

They are currently seeking an experienced iOS Developer with experience in Swift to work as part of their growing iOS frontend team together with android developers and testers on existing and new projects for the connected pet owner.

They would also like to hear from anyone with fluent written and verbal language skills in Finnish and one other language such as Swedish, German, French, Dutch, Spanish or Italian. An interest in offering excellent customer care service is required.

During the current pandemic, many people are working from home and have adopted new pets, and this has led to an increase in sales of pet related products which RSPEL are profiting from.

Specialising in innovative companion pet and sport and hunting products, RSPEL offers comprehensive pet training, health and wellness, waste management and play product solutions through its leading PetSafe Brand, and superior training and tracking products for professional trainers and hunters via its global SportDOG Brand.

Based in Dundalk since 2012, the company now employs 59 teammates locally and is growing steadily.

Candidates should have no problems with dogs as the company allows team mates to bring their dogs to the office.

Additional Information

– Full time & permanent position

– Salary reviewed annually

– Wellness breaks

– Medical insurance plan and Pension plan

– Gym reimbursement and Cycle to work program

– Pet benefits such as Pawrental leave

For more information, please contact their HR department or send your CV and short cover letter to HREU@petsafe.net