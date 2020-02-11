Ireland greats set to launch National Football Exhibition in Dundalk

FAI Deputy Interim CEO Niall Quinn will join a host of special guests and local footballing dignitaries including National Football Exhibition Ambassador Ray Houghton, Ireland Under-21 and former Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny and guest of honour Stephen Staunton for the launch of the National Football Exhibition which takes place in the County Museum in Dundalk this Thursday.

The Football Association of Ireland, Dublin City Council and The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport have joined forces to create a National Football Exhibition as part of the build up to Ireland’s Aviva Stadium playing host to four matches in the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship in June.

The National Football Exhibition heads to the County Museum in Dundalk from February 14th to 29th inclusive for the sixth stop on its nationwide tour as it continues its journey to venues around Ireland in the build up to EURO 2020.

FAI Deputy Interim CEO Niall Quinn commented: “I am hugely excited to attend the forthcoming launch in Dundalk and believe that the National Football Exhibition will be an engaging and interesting addition for all football and sports followers. To know where you are and where you’re going, you have to have a sense of history and the people of Louth have added greatly to Ireland’s rich footballing history. We look forward to welcoming representatives from across the footballing family, and especially those from Dundalk FC and Drogheda United, and I hope that as many people as possible can get down to savour the Exhibition over the coming weeks.”

Speaking ahead of his return, former Ireland captain and manager Stephen Staunton, who made 102 Republic of Ireland appearances in a 14-year international career, said: “I am proud and delighted to be invited for this special event in my hometown. It will be a special night as we look back and remember some iconic moments in football across the county and beyond. I was proud to begin my football journey in Dundalk – a town with a rich footballing history – and I have been keenly following the side’s fortunes both at home in the SSE Airtricity League and in Europe in recent years. I have no doubt the Exhibition will be a great success and I can’t wait to meet up with old friends and team-mates on the night.”

National Football Exhibition Ambassador Ray Houghton, a team-mate of Staunton’s at international and club level at both Liverpool and Aston Villa, added: “Whether you are young or old, passionate about football or have a passing interest, the National Football Exhibition is a must-attend! I have been overwhelmed by the support of the wider public across each of our stops to date and I have no doubt that we can expect huge attendances once more in Dundalk.”

The National Football Exhibition celebrates 60 years of the European Championships as well as some Irish footballing history. Separated into different zones to represent various parts of Irish and European football, the exhibition contains rare match programmes, unique match jerseys and treasured memorabilia. Fans can savour every part of the Exhibition, pick up a pair of earphones at the venue and listen to the audio tour.

The Exhibition, which is free to enter, will be in the County Museum, Dundalk, from 14th – 29th February.

Opening times:

Tuesday – Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 1pm & 2pm – 5pm