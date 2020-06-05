Ireland moves towards full re-opening with ‘Phase 2 Plus’ confirmed

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the country will move to Phase 2 of the Government’s road map out of lockdown from Monday.

In what he described as ‘Phase 2 Plus’, the Taoiseach also said that the number of phases would be cut from five to four. Phase 3 will begin on June 29th and three weeks later on July 20th Phase 4 will hopefully start.

The key change today was that from Monday people will be able to travel anywhere inside their own county or up to 20km from their home and parts of the tourism and hospitality sector are to re-open quicker than expected by the start of phase 3 on June 29th. Hotels will re-open on that day as will restaurants and pubs which serve food.

From Monday those aged over 70 and vulnerable people who are coccooning can welcome people to their homes once physical distancing is adhered to.

With Phase 3, from June 29th, all domestic travel restrictions will be lifted.

From Monday groups of up to six people can meet indoors, or outdoors, once they keep 2m apart and groups of up to 15 people can meet for outdoor sporting activities.

Up to 25 people can from Monday attend funerals while places of worship can resume services in Phase 3 from June 29th.

All shops will reopen from Monday and shopping centres can also open on June 15th but no congregating at food courts or other areas will be allowed. One of the exceptions to this is hairdressers, barbers and beauticians who currently will remain closed until Phase 4 on July 20th.

Tourism and hospitality sectors will return on June 29th and bars can open if they serve food and have table service only.

Public libraries can open also and there will be an education programme for children with special needs. Further details of which will be announced later by Minister for Education Joe McHugh.

Playgrounds, once supervised, can reopen from Monday and summer camps can also be held once no more than 15 people are mixing together.

Greyhound racing can resume without spectators while organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may take place where social distancing is observed.