Ireland to go into ‘general shutdown’ from 6pm

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that Ireland will go into a “general shutdown” from 6pm today until March 29th in an attempt to deal with the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

This includes the closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities while all indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500+ will be cancelled.

Businesses have also been asked to facilitate remote working where possible while people have been advised to “reduce social interactions as much as possible.”

Public transport will continue to operate and shops will remain open. Measures have been taken to ensure that supply chains are open and shelves stacked.