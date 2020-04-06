Irene White’s brother-in-law still fighting for justice 15 years on from brutal murder

The brother-in-law of Dundalk murder victim Irene White says the people protecting the person who ordered her killing 15 years ago today “no longer have anywhere to hide.”

Two people have so far been convicted of the mother of three’s murder, however the person who is believed to have initiated the brutal killing has yet to be brought to justice.

Irene was stabbed 34 times in a frenzied attack at Ice House on the Demesne Road in Dundalk on April 6th 2005.

Anthony Lambe was first convicted of carrying out the murder of the mother of three in January 2018. This led to a confession from local businessman Niall Power, from Gyles Quay, of his role in the killing.

Power described himself to Gardaí as the “middle man” in the conspiracy.

Speaking to The Irish Independent today on the anniversary of the murder Ken Delcassian, the husband of Irene’s late sister Anne, said he believes associates of the “mastermind” behind the murder are withholding “damning evidence”.

“If these people think they aren’t going to be identified they are sadly very mistaken.

“Irene feared she was about to be murdered and asked her friends to pray for her. Ironically, the people protecting her killer find themselves in the same position. They are living in fear of a murderer,” he said.

Read the full story here.