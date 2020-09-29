Irish campaign to support Joe Biden’s US Presidential bid to be launched locally

The Irish campaign to support former US Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to win the US Presidential election will have a socially distanced launch at this Friday at Fitzpatrick’s Bar & Restaurant at Rockmarshall.

The ‘Irish For Biden’ campaign will get underway at 11am and will encourage Irish people to contact their friends and relatives in the US to get out and vote for Joe Biden when he takes on current President Donald Trump in the election on Tuesday November 3.

The campaign is being launched in Fitzpatrick’s in recognition of his close ties with north Louth and because it’s one of the places he visited in 2016.

Biden, who has roots in Cooley and visited the peninsula a number of times in recent years, is the Democratic candidate to become the next US president and will go head to head with Donald Trump this November.

The former deputy to Barack Obama and visited the area in June 2016 before returning to Lily Finnegan’s pub in Whitestown in September 2017 (pictured above).

On his initial visit with his brother, sister, children and grandchildren, Mr Biden received the Freedom of Louth

Biden’s great grandfather was James Finnegan from the peninsula, born around 1845 and died in 1895 in Pennsylvania. His great grandmother Catherine Roche was also from Co Louth.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “The Presidential election is a great opportunity to promote one of our own, Joe Biden.

“Everyone in the area was captivated by the visit in 2016, when Joe came home to trace his family roots. A special moment was his visit to Kilwirra Church and Cemetery in Templetown, where his great, great-grandfather is buried. The occasion is to celebrate his Irishness and help foster relations again between our two great countries.”