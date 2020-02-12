Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit to visit Dundalk next week

The Irish Heart Foundation will be attending Dundalk Library on Thursday February 20th with the Mobile Health Unit in the library car park from 10am to 3:45pm on the day.

Nurses will be available to provide heart health information and do blood pressure and pulse checks. The one-to-one advice offered by the nurse is a vital part of this check. Each person receives a personal record card with their results and in the event of any abnormal results is advised to follow up with their GP.

High blood pressure which is a major cause of stroke and heart attack is one of the most prevalent risk factors in the population and one which once identified is very manageable, thereby reducing risk. A blood pressure check is a simple quick and non-invasive test that could prove life-saving.

The checks are free and as part of Healthy Ireland at your Library they would encourage people to attend and take advantage of the free health check. For further information contact Dundalk Library at 042 9353190 or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie