Irish Life Customer Centre in Dundalk picks up two awards

The recently completed Irish Life Customer Centre in Dundalk has received a number of awards in recent weeks.

The building at the Finnabair Industrial Estate recently picked up a Green Good Design Award in association with The Chicago Athenaeum.

The building, which was designed by leading Dublin based architects, Wejchert Architects and delivered by main contractor, Stewart Construction, also recently achieved LEED Gold Standard Certification after the modern office development was completed in compliance with NZEB and achieved a BER A3 Rating.

Irish Life has operated a Customer Centre in Dundalk since 2002 and is a key employer in the area.