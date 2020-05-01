Irish Rail to offer extra months’ free travel to commuters impacted by Covid-19

Irish Rail have announced that commuters using the Taxsaver scheme to pay for annual or monthly travel will be able to avail of extra months’ free travel for the duration of the travel restrictions.

In an update via their Twitter page today, Irish Rail said they were working along with other transport operators to design a process to implement the scheme.

For those not returning to their original employment, a refund will be offered to cover the remaining period of their ticket validity.

Irish Rail have asked that people wait for confirmation of the scheme being implemented and the end of the current restrictions before seeking to available of either extra months’ travel or refunds.

People have also been advised to retain their tickets.