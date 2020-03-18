Irish Water appeals to closed businesses to turn off water
Irish Water has appealed to business owners to turn off non-essential supplies in buildings that will not be in use during the Coronavirus outbreak to help maintain vital water and waste water services in the coming months.
It has also asked householders to dispose of antiseptic wipes in bins and not to flush them down the toilet, to minimise the risk of network blockages.
Irish Water says it is confident it has the capacity and capability to maintain services for the country.