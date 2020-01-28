Irish Water hope to lift boil water notice for 580 Tallanstown residents soon

Irish Water hopes that the boil water notice which has been in place in Tallanstown for the past six months will be reduced to fewer than 20 properties “in the near future”.

Ahead of a public meeting on the subject in the village this Wednesday night, Irish Water has issued an update on the situation which has impacted many local residents since July 30th last year.

In a statement they said that ice pigging had been carried out on Thursday January 9th on a section of cast iron water mains in Tallanstown village. A series of enabling works were completed beforehand to allow specific sections of the network be isolated to allow an entry and exit point for the ice-pigging process. Ice-pigging is an innovative technique in which an ice slush is pumped into a water main and forced along the inside to clean the pipe by removing sediment and other unwanted deposits.

Following the ice-pigging, watermain flushing was carried out to remove any further sediment from the pipes.

The purpose of the ice-pigging works was to deep scour portions of the watermain to ensure that an adequate disinfection barrier in terms of Chlorine residuals concentration can be maintained. Monitoring is being carried out to verify that adequate chlorine residuals can be maintained within this section of the network.

With 600 still impacted by the boil water notice, Irish Water said they hoped to have this drastically lowered soon.

“Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts will continue to work with Louth County Council on the issue and will consult with the Health Service Executive to lift the Boil Water Notice for those remaining on the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Following the recent ‘ice pigging’ of the watermains it is hoped that in the near future the extent of the Boil Water Notice can be reduced to fewer than 20 properties. Irish Water and Louth County Council are exploring other options to lift the Boil Water Notice for these properties.

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we continue to work to resolve this issue for those remaining on the Boil Water Notice. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

Regarding the local community’s calls for water tankers, Irish Water said that the water from these would still have to boiled.

They said: “We understand that water tankers have been requested in the community. As this is a Boil Water Notice the provision of tankers does not assist customers as it is advised the water from the tankers is boiled before use.”