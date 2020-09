Good Buy on Distillery Lane are holding a closing down sale from next Wednesday September 16th.

The small used furniture store has been run by Larry and Mary Cotter for the last 40 years.

Featuring a wide range of items, the shop will sadly cease trading soon but there is still a chance to grab a bargain.

Their closing down sale commences on September 16th with the store open from 11am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 5pm.