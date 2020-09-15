‘It’s safer to wash in the tide’ – complaints over water quality in Blackrock

An angry Blackrock resident has hit out at the quality of water in the village.

The individual, who we have opted not to name, resides at Rock Road East. They shared the above image of their water with Talk of the Town yesterday after growing increasingly frustrated at a lack of answers from both Louth County Council and Irish Water.

The individual said: “There’s an ongoing problem with the quality of water for the past 12 months and despite all the complaints nothing is being done about it.

“The council keeps passing the buck to Irish Water and when you call Irish Water they send you back to the council.

“It’s safer to wash in the tide as it has a blue flag not like in our house. This is a health risk and we don’t even have a boil water notice.”