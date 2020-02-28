Jack and Emily the most popular baby names in Louth last year

Jack was the most popular boy’s name in Co Louth last year with Emily the most popular girl’s name.

That’s according to the Irish Babies’ Names 2019 report, released by the Central Statistics Office today.

Jack overtakes James as the most popular boy’s name in the county while Emily remains on top having also been the most popular in 2018.

Jack and Emily were also the most popular name for boys and girls nationally, with the latter now the most popular for nine successive years.

Completing the top 5 boys’ names nationally were James, Noah, Conor and Daniel while the other top 5 girls’ names were Grace, Fiadh, Sophie and Hannah.