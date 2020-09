Jimmy Carr to bring ‘Terribly Funny’ tour to Dundalk next year

Comedian Jimmy Carr is set to bring his ‘Terrribly Funny’ tour to Dundalk next year.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats presenter is due to appear in The Fairways Hotel on Sunday November 21st 2021.

It is one night of a nationwide tour which is due to start in Galway on November 4th and end in Carrick-on-Shannon on December 4th.

Other local dates include the TLT Theatre in Drogheda on November 20th 2021 and The Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan on December 3rd 2021. He will also perform for three nights in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre from November 25th to 27th 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday from Ticketmaster.ie

Jimmy Carr – Terribly Funny Irish Tour 2021

04 November – Leisureland, Galway

06 November – Knocknarea Arena, Sligo

12 & 13 November – Cork Opera House

14 November – National Opera House, Wexford

19 November – INEC Arena, Killarney

20 November – TLT Theatre, Drogheda

21 November – Fairways Hotel, Dundalk

02 December – The Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny

03 December – The Hilgrove Hotel, Monaghan

04 December – The Landmark Hotel, Carrick On Shannon, Co Leitrim

The Olympia Theatre Rescheduled Dates – All 2020 tickets valid for 2021 dates