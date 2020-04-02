Jinx Lennon releases new video ahead of album release on Friday

Local singer/songwriter Jinx Lennon has released a new promo video for his track ‘North Louth’ which is from his new album ‘BORDER SCHIZO FFFOLK SONGS FOR THE FUC**D’ which is out this Friday.

The video, which can be viewed below, was directed by Niall McCann, Matthew Boyd and Gregory Dunn featuring Sarah from NITS.

The new album was engineered and mastered by Ben Reel and features local musicians Sean Bradley, Conall Duffy, Sharon McArdle and the Hendy Brothers of TPM and The Mary Wallopers fame.

It can be purchased from Friday from www.jinxlennon1.bandcamp.com